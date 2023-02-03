Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60 to $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $81.39 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

