Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of GILD traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. 5,751,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

