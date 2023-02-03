Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Featured Articles

