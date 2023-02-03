Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $7.36.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
