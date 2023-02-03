Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Genprex Trading Up 7.5 %
GNPX stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.34. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
