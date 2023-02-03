General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 1,744,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,346. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

