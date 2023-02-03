General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

NYSE GD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

