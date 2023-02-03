Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00029382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.06 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.92429488 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,061,885.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

