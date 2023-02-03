Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE opened at C$1.08 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXE. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,924,094.64. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,458,500 shares of company stock worth $1,801,579.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

