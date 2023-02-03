Gas Trading Down 0.8% This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $151.16 million and $7.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00010861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
