Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.97

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 725496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

