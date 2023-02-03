Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 231,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 111,206 shares.The stock last traded at $42.10 and had previously closed at $43.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $137.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 193.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.