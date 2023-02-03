G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,222.40 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00089999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00061775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024675 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

