G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $809.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

