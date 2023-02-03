FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $17.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

