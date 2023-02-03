Function X Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $539,295.24 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $81.74 million and $539,295.24 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00424338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.85 or 0.28943163 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00466201 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
