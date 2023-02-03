Frax Share Reaches Market Capitalization of $802.10 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $802.10 million and approximately $54.38 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $10.95 or 0.00046867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.33 or 0.28891841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00468865 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,283,100 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

