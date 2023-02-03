Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Shares Down 1.9%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.55 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.49). Approximately 16,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 59,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.54).

The stock has a market cap of £260.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.45.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

