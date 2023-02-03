Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.92. Fossil Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 617,886 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 167,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 322,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

