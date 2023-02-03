Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE FTV traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. 1,377,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,284. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 133.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.