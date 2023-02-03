Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.62.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE FTV opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.