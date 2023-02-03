Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $19.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.