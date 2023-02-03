Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 120,928,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700,074. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

