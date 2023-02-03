Flow Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004723 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $75.82 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

