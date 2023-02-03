FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 897,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 772,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

