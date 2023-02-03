Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.88. 75,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,612. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.48.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

