Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 317,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Marathon Oil worth $187,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

