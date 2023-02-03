Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 317,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Marathon Oil worth $187,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.