Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,458,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of ASE Technology worth $122,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 230.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.64 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

