Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 118,108 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $434,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of CCI opened at $152.54 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.79.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

