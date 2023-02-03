Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,915 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $255,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

