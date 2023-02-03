Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 8.03% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $147,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

