Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $332.94 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,316,884 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $332,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $108.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $286.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

