Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $294.62 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.74% of DocuSign worth $294,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.08 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

