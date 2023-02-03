Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $172.19 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $172,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.44.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

