Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $135.85 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 202,433 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $135,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

