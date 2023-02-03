Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $113.28 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,926 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of NetEase worth $113,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

