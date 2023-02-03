First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 835,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,190. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

