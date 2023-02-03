First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 616,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 366,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

