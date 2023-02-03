First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $196.00.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

About First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

