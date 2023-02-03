First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

