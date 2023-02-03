First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $15.52. First Foundation shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 67,113 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

