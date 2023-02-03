First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 1,020 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 18,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,391. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

