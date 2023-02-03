Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.
FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial
In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.
