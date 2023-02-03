Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.83 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $232.40 million and $59.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004433 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

