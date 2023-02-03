Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.
Fellazo Company Profile
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
