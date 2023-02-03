Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7,140.01

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7,140.01 and last traded at $7,140.01, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,169.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,485.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,782.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $43.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

