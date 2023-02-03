Fantom (FTM) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $619.87 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002823 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00416707 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.36 or 0.28422656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00465189 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,571,302 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.