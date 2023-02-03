Fantom (FTM) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $619.87 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00416707 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.36 or 0.28422656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00465189 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,571,302 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.