EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EZCORP traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 130,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 610,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,145,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EZCORP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 263,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 177.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 156,758 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.