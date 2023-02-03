Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Argus

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437,281. The firm has a market cap of $468.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

