Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 495,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $457.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.