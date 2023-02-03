Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $468.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

